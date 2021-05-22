Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: HAZMAT: 6 Report Difficulty Breathing In MontCo Drug Lab Leak
Police & Fire

GOTCHA! Accused Philly Area Serial Rapist Captured In Indiana

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Kevin Bennett
Kevin Bennett Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

An accused serial rapist wanted for a string of incidents in Philadelphia and its suburbs was captured in his home state of Indiana, 6abc reports.

Kevin Bennett, 28, was identified by authorities as the suspect in the May 15 to May 18th incidents on Friday night. As of Saturday morning, the FBI had joined the manhunt.

Bennett had been wanted for seven different incidents that all occurred within three days, and most recently attacked a woman in Upper Merion, according to police.

Most of the victims worked at gentlemen's clubs and said Bennett preyed on them and sexually assaulted them before he got away.

Click here for details on the incident from 6abc.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.