GOTCHA! Accused Philly Area Serial Rapist Captured In Indiana

An accused serial rapist wanted for a string of incidents in Philadelphia and its suburbs was captured in his home state of Indiana, 6abc reports.

Kevin Bennett, 28, was identified by authorities as the suspect in the May 15 to May 18th incidents on Friday night. As of Saturday morning, the FBI had joined the manhunt.

Bennett had been wanted for seven different incidents that all occurred within three days, and most recently attacked a woman in Upper Merion, according to police.

Most of the victims worked at gentlemen's clubs and said Bennett preyed on them and sexually assaulted them before he got away.

Click here for details on the incident from 6abc.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.