A fire broke out ravaging a home in Montgomery County overnight.

Flames shot out of the roof of the Greenbriar Road home around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Responders tell 6abc that the blaze is believed to have started in the garage before spreading to the house itself.

The family was out of town, the outlet said, and firefighters themselves were forced to evacuate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.