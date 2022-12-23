Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Elderly Pedestrian Killed By Car Outside Abington Hospital: Police

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
An elderly woman was hit by a car and died in front of Abington Hospital on Friday, police say.
An elderly woman was hit by a car and died in front of Abington Hospital on Friday, police say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a car in front of Jefferson Abington Hospital on early Friday, according to authorities. 

Police were called to the intersection of Old York and Woodland roads just before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, officials said in a press release. 

They arrived to find the woman lying in the road with serious injuries, police said. She was declared dead at the scene moments later, and her identity has not yet been released.

The driver remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with investigators, authorities said. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Officer Alan Freed of the Abington Township Police Department at 267-536-1078.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.