Elderly Pedestrian Killed By Car Outside Abington Hospital: Police

An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a car in front of Jefferson Abington Hospital on early Friday, according to authorities.

Police were called to the intersection of Old York and Woodland roads just before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 23, officials said in a press release.

They arrived to find the woman lying in the road with serious injuries, police said. She was declared dead at the scene moments later, and her identity has not yet been released.

The driver remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to call Officer Alan Freed of the Abington Township Police Department at 267-536-1078.

