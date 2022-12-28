DUI Montco Driver Crashed In School Parking Lot At Student Pickup: Police

Just after classes dismissed for the holiday break, a Montgomery County driver showed up to student pickup at Worcester Elementary School under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities say.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the school at 3017 Skippack Pike at about 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, when a witness reported a truck trying to flee the scene after backing into an empty, parked car.

On arrival, troopers saw the parked car with "functional damage" to its front end, and the truck parked diagonally across two parking spots nearby.

The witness told investigators that when the truck backed into the car, a male passenger hopped out to inspect the damage to both vehicles. When the man got back in the truck, he and the female driver tried to leave the lot, but were stopped when bystanders stood in the way and blocked their exit, the witness said.

The woman driving the truck told troopers she was not trying to flee the scene. She was eventually charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and her car was towed away, state police said.

The name of the driver has not been released, and no injuries were reported.

