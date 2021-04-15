Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
DRUG RAID: Police Seize Firearms, Narcotics, Cash From Lansdale Man Out On Bail, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
David Graham
David Graham Photo Credit: Montgomery Township PD

A Montgomery County man out on bail and awaiting pretrial for a 2019 arrest was jailed after a raid of his home this week turned up narcotics, firearms, a bulletproof vest and cash, according to recent news report.

A search warrant was executed at David Graham's Lansdale home on the 300 block of West Fifth Street after an unrelated investigation revealed the 23-year-old was trafficking drugs, NorthPennNow reports.

Using several aliases, Graham advertised mass quantities of mushrooms, cocaine, Xanax, LSD and marijuana on Snapchat, the outlet said. Graham had buyers come to his Lansdale home to complete the sale, NorthPennNow says.

Undercover officers apparently purchased Xanax, THC edibles, cocaine and mushrooms in two separates purchases from Graham, before issuing a warrant for his arrest and a search warrant for his home.

Officers set up a third drug sale at the intersection of West Fifth Street and Kenilworth Avenue, where Graham was taken into custody and found with a ghost gun, 3.5 grams of cocaine and THC edibles, NPN says citing the arrest report.

A search of his home turned up two more handguns including one ghost gun, a 5.56 caliber assault rifle with a 60 round magazine, 15 pounds of pot, Xanax pills, a ballistic vest, loose bullets, cash, oxycodone pills, LSD, drug paraphernalia and more.

Graham had been out on bail following his 2019 arrest, in which he and a woman were busted running a drug distribution scheme out of a hotel room, NorthPennNow reports.

In his most recent arrest, Graham was charged with 17 felony counts of possession with intent to distribute, 3 felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, 1 felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license, 17 misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and 5 misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Margaret Hunsicker on April 6 with bail set at $100,000 cash.

Graham failed to post bail and was subsequently lodged in the county jail.

His next court appearance is a preliminary hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. on April 21, NPN says.

