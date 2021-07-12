Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Driver Strikes Pole In Perkiomen

Nicole Acosta
Crews at the scene.
Crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Ted Hodgins/Perkiomen Fire Company

A driver struck a pole in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene on Gravel Pike (Rt. 29) and Iron Bridge Drive in Perkiomen around 2:30 p.m., according to Perkiomen Fire Company

Gravel Pike was reduced to one lane and then closed for a short period of time while the driver was attended to and the vehicle was removed, fire officials said.

The driver's injuries are unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for more information.

