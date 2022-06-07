Contact Us
Police & Fire

Driver Rescued After Car Goes Down Ditch In Montgomery County

Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Black Rock Vol. Fire Co. (Facebook)

A driver was rescued after their car went down a ditch in Montgomery County Wednesday, July 6, authorities said.

The crash happened on Hollow Road in Upper Providence Township around 3:12 p.m., according to the Black Rock Volunteer Fire Company.

Crews freed the trapped victim by removing the driver's side door.

The unidentified driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment, fire officials said. 

Their condition was not immediately known, nor was the cause of the crash.

