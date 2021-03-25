Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Driver Injured After Crashing Into Pond In Limerick

Nicole Acosta
Rescue crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Limerick Fire Department
Rescue crews at the scene. Photo Credit: Limerick Fire Department

A Limerick driver is being treated for injuries he sustained after crashing into a pond Thursday morning, authorities said.

Authorities arrived on the scene around 7:50 a.m. to find a red Kia sedan in a pond behind Alderfer Glass Company on West Ridge Pike, according to the Limerick Fire Department.

The driver made it out of the car before rescue crews arrived and is being treated for their injuries, authorities said.

No further information was available.

