Driver In MontCo Road Rage Incident, Hit-Run, Police Pursuit Wanted On 15 Charges: Authorities

The driver in a road rage incident last month is wanted on 15 charges in Montgomery County, police say.

Rey Orlando Curbelo-Rodrgieuz is believed to have been behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in the incident on Oct. 21 in Lower Moreland, according to local authorities.

He was seen driving erratically and too close to other cars, police said. Officers approached the vehicle and the driver gave a fake name, they said.

"Due to safety concerns and heavy traffic, the driver was asked to drive the vehicle into a nearby parking lot," Lower Moreland police said. "The driver drove past the parking lot and it was immediately apparent he was fleeing the scene."

Officers lost sight of the car but continued in the direction they last saw the vehicle.

Thirty seconds down the road, the vehicle crashed, with apparent heavy front end damage, and the driver fled the scene on foot.

The passenger waved officers down and cooperated with police to help identity the actor, Rey Orlando Curbelo-Rodriguez, 27.

An arrest warrant has been obtained on the following charges:

(1) count of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

(1) Count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person

(1) Count of Endangering Welfare of Children

(1) Count of Reckless Driving

(1) count of Careless Driving

(1) Count of FOLLOW TOO CLOSELY

(1) Count of DISREGARD TRAFFIC LANE (SINGLE)

(1) Count of DRIVING AT UNSAFE SPEED

(1) Count of ACCIDENT INVOLV DAMAGE ATTENDED VEHICLE/PROP

(1) count of Receiving Stolen Property

(1) Count of Prohibited Offensive Weapons

(1) Count of Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury

(1) Count of FAIL STOP AND GIVE INFOR RENDER AID

(1) Count of OPER VEH W/O REQ\'D FINANC RESP

(1) Count of DR UNREGIST VEH

