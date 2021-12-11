Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Major NY Tech Company Founder Who Flew Flight With Shatner One Of Two Killed In NJ Plane Crash
Police & Fire

Disgruntled Ex-Employee In PA Assaults Colleague With Jug Of Iced Tea, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Carlos Rodriguez
Carlos Rodriguez Photo Credit: Lower Moreland Police Department

A disgruntled ex-employee in Montgomery County was arrested after assaulting a coworker, authorities said.

Carlos Rodriguez, 41, was fired from a local business on Philmont Avenue on June 29, Lower Moreland police said.

Later that day, he returned to the warehouse holding a half-gallon jug of iced tea, walked into the warehouse, struck another employee, and fled, according to police.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued.

Rodriguez, of Philadelphia, was apprehended on Nov. 8 after authorities learned he was being held in another jurisdiction for a separate incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

On Nov. 9, he posted a signature bond after being held on $15,000 bail, court records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.