Disgruntled Ex-Employee In PA Assaults Colleague With Jug Of Iced Tea, Police Say

A disgruntled ex-employee in Montgomery County was arrested after assaulting a coworker, authorities said.

Carlos Rodriguez, 41, was fired from a local business on Philmont Avenue on June 29, Lower Moreland police said.

Later that day, he returned to the warehouse holding a half-gallon jug of iced tea, walked into the warehouse, struck another employee, and fled, according to police.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued.

Rodriguez, of Philadelphia, was apprehended on Nov. 8 after authorities learned he was being held in another jurisdiction for a separate incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

On Nov. 9, he posted a signature bond after being held on $15,000 bail, court records show.

