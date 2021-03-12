DA: Philly Burglar Ejaculates On Woman, 102, While Raiding Her Home, 8 Others In Suburban PA

A 41-year-old Philadelphia man sexually assaulted three homeowners including a 102-year-old woman whom he ejaculated on while raiding their suburban Pennsylvania homes in a series of at least nine burglaries, authorities said Friday.

Raheem White was arrested in the series of daytime burglaries and assaults across Montgomery County and Philadelphia that date back to last July, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Between July 13, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2021, nine daytime residential burglaries and three attempted burglaries were reported in Cheltenham, Haverford, Springfield Township, Upper Dublin and Jenkintown in Montgomery County; Lansdowne, Delaware County; and Philadelphia, Steele said.

The investigation found that during the course of the burglaries, White had sexual interactions with the resident by placing his hands on one woman’s body, attempting to kiss an elderly woman and ejaculating on a 102-year-old woman sitting in her home.

White targeted homes where cars were not parked in the driveway, and attempted to determine if the occupants were home by knocking on the front door, authorities said.

He gained entry through smashed windows, an unlocked basement door and other means, the DA's office said.

Each of the burglarized houses had bedrooms that were ransacked, where jewelry, cash and other easily-transported items were stolen, authorities said.

Further, the investigation found that a white Mercedes-Benz was seen near the burglaries or captured on video surveillance, similar to the vehicle owned by White, Steele said alongside local police.

Cellphone data placed White's phone in the same locations as each of the burglaries.

“Every burglary involves the loss of belongings, but it also steals the residents’ sense of safety and well-being in their own home,” Steele said.

“And not only does this defendant break into people’s houses in broad daylight, but he exposes himself and performs a sex act in front of a 102-year-old woman, who had a hard time returning to her home. What an egregious act.”

White was charged with multiple counts felony burglary, attempted burglary, criminal trespass, theft, indecent assault and more.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Patricia A. Zaffarano, who set bail at $1 million cash. White was unable to post bail and was remanded to the Montgomery County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m., April 2,, before Judge Zaffarano.

Investigators believe there may be more victims of burglaries or attempted burglaries by this defendant.

Anyone who suspects they may have been a victim or who has pertinent information is asked to call Cheltenham Police at 215-885-1600 ext. 499, Upper Dublin Township Police at 215-646-2101, Lower Merion Township Police at 610-649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau Crime Tip Line 610-278-DOIT (3648).

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Scott Frank Frame and Lindsey Mills.

