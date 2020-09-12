DA: Mustang Driver Facing Homicide While DUI Charge In Deadly PA Crash

A 62-year-old North Wales man who was over the speed limit in a November car crash has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI after his 57-year-old passenger died, authorities said Wednesday.

John Rufe was behind the wheel of a 2018 Ford Mustang when he turned left onto Main Street at nearly 55 miles per hour, hitting a Range Rover around 9:15 p.m. Nov. 6 in Collegeville, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Collegeville Borough Police Chief Barton Bucher said.

"The heavy acceleration applied by Rufe continued as the Mustang proceeded into a slight curve in the roadway, causing the Mustang to lose traction and slide counter-clockwise," Steele said.

"The Mustang spun into the eastbound lane facing south when it was struck directly on the passenger side door by the Range Rover."

Rufe and his passenger, Margaret Berman, of Trappe, were extricated from the vehicle, and Berman was flown to Einstein Hospital Montgomery, authorities said. Berman was later pronounced dead, as Rufe was treated for his injuries at Paoli Hospital.

The three occupants of the Range Rover suffered minor injures, Steele said.

The crash data retrieved from the Mustang’s Airbag Control Module showed that at 1.5 seconds before the crash, the vehicle was traveling at 55.7 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone, according to Steele.

Breaks were only applied one second before impact, Steele said.

The report also indicates that the vehicle’s traction control system -- which turns on automatically upon ignition in order to prevent the vehicle from going into a spinning side slide during acceleration -- had been manually turned off.

Toxicology tests conducted on Rufe’s blood showed that his blood alcohol level was .132 percent. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08 percent.

"The crash investigation determined that Rufe’s level of impairment as well as the speed and manner in which he was operating the Mustang was the cause of the crash that killed Berman and endangered the three occupants of the Range Rover," Steele said.

Rufe was arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle while under the influence, DUI, recklessly endangerment, reckless driving and more related charges.

He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m., Dec. 22, before Judge Rebar.

The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Mills.

