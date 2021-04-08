Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

DA: Man Who Stabbed Mom Shot Dead By Police In Plymouth Township

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Plymouth Garden Apartments
Plymouth Garden Apartments Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old man was shot dead by police after stabbing his mom multiple times and then pointing a handgun at responding officers Tuesday night in Plymouth Township, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Plymouth Garden Apartments on Fayette Street around 11:30 p.m. found a woman with multiple stab wounds and the man, holding what appeared to have been a handgun, Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said.

The man did not comply to officers' commands and was shot after pointing a handgun at them, Steele said.

Authorities immediately rendered aid to the man, who was rushed to Suburban Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m., Aug. 4, authorities said.

His identity has not yet been released.

The female victim stabbed was later identified as the man's mother, and she was admitted to a local hospital in stable condition, Steele said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.