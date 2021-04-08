DA: Man Who Stabbed Mom Shot Dead By Police In Plymouth Township

A 22-year-old man was shot dead by police after stabbing his mom multiple times and then pointing a handgun at responding officers Tuesday night in Plymouth Township, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Plymouth Garden Apartments on Fayette Street around 11:30 p.m. found a woman with multiple stab wounds and the man, holding what appeared to have been a handgun, Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said.

The man did not comply to officers' commands and was shot after pointing a handgun at them, Steele said.

Authorities immediately rendered aid to the man, who was rushed to Suburban Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:35 a.m., Aug. 4, authorities said.

His identity has not yet been released.

The female victim stabbed was later identified as the man's mother, and she was admitted to a local hospital in stable condition, Steele said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.