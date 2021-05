Crews knocked down a fire that broke out at a Lansdale home early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home at W. Mt Vernon and Broad streets just before 6 a.m., the Fairmount Fire Company said.

The blaze was under control in 20 minutes.

The Fire Department of Montgomery Township, North Penn Volunteer Fire Company and Worcester Volunteer Fire Department responded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.