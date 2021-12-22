Couple Arrested In Suburban Philly Road Rage Attack Caught On Video

Authorities have arrested a couple wanted for violently attacking a driver in a road rage incident last week in suburban Philadelphia.

September Wingfield, 25, and Charles Woodson, 37, are facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, for the beating of a woman on Dec. 16 in Jenkintown, police said.

The pair were arrested Wednesday morning at a home in the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, following an extensive investigation that included public tips, according to police.

The attack happened at York Road and Rydal Road around 10:10 a.m. Dec. 16 and was captured on video.

The footage shows Wingfield getting out of a Ford pickup truck and attacking the female sedan driver as a man watches idly.

Woodson then appears to help Wingfield drag the victim out of the driver's seat, and they both stomp on her as she lays helplessly on the pavement.

The unconscious victim was treated and released from an area hospital, police said.

The motive for the attack is still unknown.

Wingfield and Woodson are being held on $50,000 cash bail each at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

