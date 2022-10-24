Counterfeit Money Found Circulating In Montco: Police

A counterfeit bill was discovered in Montgomery County, and authorities are searching for the man who they say spent it.

Police in Upper Moreland Township were dispatched to the Taire Hair Salon at Marketplace Shopping Center on County Line Road in Huntingdon Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 12, just before 5:30 p.m.

There, investigators said an unknown man used a phony $100 bill to pay for a bottle of shampoo. He was caught on camera by the store's security system.

Just 20 minutes later, police said the same man tried to buy another bottle of shampoo with another fake $100 bill at different hair salon in the same plaza, but was denied and left the store with the fake cash.

He then tried to spend it at a nearby Rite Aid pharmacy, officials added.

The suspect is described as a black adult male, and may have been accompanied by two other accomplices, described as black adult men with long hair.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to call Upper Moreland Township Police Department at 215-657-4700, or to email Officer William J. Gershanick at wgershanick@uppermoreland.org.

