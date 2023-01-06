Carjackers Take Passenger For Unwanted Joyride In Upper Merion: Report

Police in Upper Merion are searching for a pair of carjackers who commandeered a vehicle at the King of Prussia Walmart — briefly kidnapping an unwitting passenger, according to 6abc.

Two unknown women stole a vehicle from the parking lot on Monday, Jan. 2, and police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects.

Citing police sources, 6abc reports that the duo also made off with a 54-year-old woman who was sitting in the passenger's seat. The carjackers threatened to kill the woman before kicking her out of the car on the side of the road, the report adds.

The victim's vehicle was later recovered in North Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood, 6abc writes. Upper Merion police could not be reached to confirm that a passenger was in the car when it was stolen.

Click here for the full report from 6abc.

