Capitol Riots: Former Firefighter Among 4 Pennsylvania Residents Facing Charges

Four more Pennsylvania residents including a retired firefighter accused of chucking a fire extinguisher at police have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill, PennLive reports.

Terry Brown, 69, of Myerstown, is facing a federal charge of unlawful entry of the U.S Capitol, and was charged by the U.S. Attorney in Washington D.C. with entering the Capitol without lawful authority or with intent to impeded governmental business or official functions, and engaging in disorderly conduct and violent entry.

Brown was accused by federal authorities of being at the head of a group who were cursing and shouting at Capitol Police officers. The officers reportedly told the group to leave an area near the atrium of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Brown was taken out of the Capitol in handcuffs and released five days later. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 21.

Retired Chester firefighter Robert Sanford, 55, was charged by the U.S Attorney General in D.C. with entering and remaining in the Capitol without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers in the performance of official duties.

Sanford was identified to the FBI on a video that captured him and others surrounding police officers on the Lower West Terrace, and hurling a fire extinguisher that hit three officers, PennLive reports.

Anthony Tammaro, 60, and Tara Coleman, 40, were charged with unlawful entry by the Washington, D.C. Metro Police.

