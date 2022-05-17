Bear Spotted In Philly Suburbs: Police

A bear was spotted in a suburban Philadelphia neighborhood, authorities said.

Officers received multiple calls about a bear sighting in the area of Woodview Drive and Line Lexington Road on Monday, May 16, Hatfield Township police said on Facebook.

Police say they notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission and haven't received any reports of sightings since around 11 p.m.

"Be mindful of letting your pets outside during the evening and keep your trash cans closed as best as possible," the statement reads.

