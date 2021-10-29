'Armed And Dangerous' Philadelphia Gunman Sought By Police

Police in Philadelphia are seeking a man on attempted murder charges, they announced Friday.

James White, 33, is wanted in connection with the Oct. 28 shooting on the 800 block of Welton Street, injured a 29-year-old woman around 9:15 a.m., police said.

The victim was transported by PFD-Medic Unit to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. She was listed in stable condition.

The suspect, White, fled the scene in a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with black rims, Pennsylvania tag# LSH-8292.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detectives Division. Anyone with information on James White or the vehicle is asked to please contact the Northeast Detectives Division at 215-685-3153, 215-686-TIPS (8477) or call 911.

White is 5’8”, 220 pounds with brown eyes and full beard with mustache. He has an active warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

