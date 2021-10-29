Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

'Armed And Dangerous' Philadelphia Gunman Sought By Police

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
James White
James White Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

Police in Philadelphia are seeking a man on attempted murder charges, they announced Friday.

James White, 33, is wanted in connection with the Oct. 28 shooting on the 800 block of Welton Street, injured a 29-year-old woman around 9:15 a.m., police said.

The victim was transported by PFD-Medic Unit to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital. She was listed in stable condition. 

The suspect, White, fled the scene in a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with black rims, Pennsylvania tag# LSH-8292. 

The investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detectives Division. Anyone with information on James White or the vehicle is asked to please contact the Northeast Detectives Division at 215-685-3153, 215-686-TIPS (8477) or call 911.

White is 5’8”, 220 pounds with brown eyes and full beard with mustache. He has an active warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.