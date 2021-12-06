Angry Suburban Philly Gunman Killed Jeep Driver In Apparent Road Rage Shooting: DA

A 43-year-old man was arrested for gunning down a Jeep driver outside of his home over the weekend, authorities said.

Gerald Scott Ramos was charged with the murder of 36-year-old Darrius Waller, who was sitting in his vehicle when he was shot and killed around 9:35 p.m. Dec. 5 in Pottstown, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Waller and Ramos did not know each other before an alleged speeding incident before the shooting that evening, authorities said.

Ramos told detectives that he was walking home from his brother’s house when a Jeep sped past him and nearly struck him, making him “so angry” that he went to his apartment to try to “cool down” before getting his 9 mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun and going back outside, Steele said.

Waller was sitting in his Jeep outside of his house on the 500 block of North Evans Street, when he was ambushed by Ramos, Steele said alongside local police.

Investigators say Ramos approached Waller's Jeep from behind, walked directly to the driver's side door, and then opened fire with his 9mm handgun eight times.

Ramos then walked back to his home a few houses a way.

Police arrived to find Waller suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Ramos legally owned the gun, authorities said.

Ramos was arrested without incident. He is charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, and Possessing an Instrument of Crime. Ramos is awaiting arraignment Monday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.