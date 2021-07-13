Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Abington PD Seek 3 Men Caught On Video Robbing Wawa, Pointing Guns At Employees

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
One of the suspects pointing a gun at an employee. Photo Credit: Abington Township PD
The three suspects. Photo Credit: Abington Township PD
One of the suspects pointing a gun at an employee. Photo Credit: Abington Township PD
One of the suspects. Photo Credit: Abington Township PD

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help identifying three men who were caught on video surveillance robbing an Abington Township Wawa at gunpoint.

The three men wearing face masks and head coverings arrived at the Old York Road location around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday armed with semi-automatic handguns, including one which appeared to have an extended high-capacity magazine, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

One of the suspects, while ordering the employee to open the cash register, placed his gun to their head, police said.

After robbing the store, the men fled the area. 

There were no injuries and there is no current threat to the community, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Abington Township Police Department’s Detective Division at 267-536-1100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.