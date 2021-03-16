Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

70-Year-Old Marine Corps Vet Jimmy 'The Cowboy' Johnson Saves Neighbor From Norristown Blaze

Nicole Acosta
A 70-year-old Marine Corps veteran was remembered for his crucial role in a Norristown blaze when he rescued a neighbor from the burning three-story building Monday morning.
A 70-year-old Marine Corps veteran was remembered for his crucial role in a Norristown blaze when he rescued a neighbor from the burning three-story building Monday morning.

Jimmy “The Cowboy” Johnson made the 9-1-1 call around 10 a.m. that notified firefighters of the dwelling fire in the 1000 block of Swede Street, authorities said.

With the help of kids in the neighborhood, they all kicked in the door of the building and yelled for everyone to get out, authorities said.

When he was told that there was someone trapped on the second floor, he went upstairs and saw a man engulfed in flames, authorities said.

He was able to safely grab the man around the waist and bring him outside where the group used a blanket to extinguish the fire that was spreading on the man, authorities said.

The man was then airlifted to a trauma center in Philadelphia for treatment when Norristown fire crews arrived, authorities said.

"The Norristown Fire Department salutes Mr. Johnson for his service to our country and our community. Mr. Johnson will be recognized by the municipality for his heroism at an upcoming council meeting," Norristown fire officials said on Facebook."

Fire crews were able to fully extinguish the fire and clear the scene by 11 a.m., authorities said.

