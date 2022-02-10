Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

18-Year-Old Driver Charged In Crash That Killed Off-Duty Philadelphia Officer

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Aleksandr Melnikov
Aleksandr Melnikov Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD

An 18-year-old man has been charged in a June crash that killed an off-duty Philadelphia police officer, authorities said.

Aleksandr Melnikov was charged Friday with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving and more, in the crash that killed Henry Gosnki III.

Gonski was trying to cross Bustleton Avenue after his shift when he was T-boned by Melnikov in a BMW, according to CBS News and local police. Speed was apparently a factor, and neighbors tell the outlet that racing in the area is not uncommon.

Known affectionately as Hank, Gonski served the Philadelphia PD for 26 years, and died on June 24. He had recently been assigned to the Philadelphia International Airport Unit. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.