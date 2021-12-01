Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
$10K Reward In Driver's Seat Shooting Of Lansdale Woman, 30

Nicole Acosta
Ebony Sequita Pack
Ebony Sequita Pack Photo Credit: Ebony Sequita Pack Facebook

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a 30-year-old Lansdale woman in her car.

Police found Ebony Sequita Pack still sitting in the driver's seat of her Nissan sedan having sustained multiple gunshot wounds at East Hancock and Church Road around 10 p.m. Nov. 28, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lansdale Borough Police Chief Michael Trail said.

Pack -- whose car had numerous bullet strikes near the driver's side door -- was transported to Abington-Lansdale Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Steele and Trail said.

Lansdale police and Montgomery County detectives were investigating the homicide.

"Please call detectives and share any detail about that night or anything you might know,” said Steele. “We want to find Ebony’s murderer and bring justice to her family.” 

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3647) or Lansdale Borough Police at 215-368-1801.

