1 Dead, Two Hurt In Early Thanksgiving Philadelphia Fire

One man was killed and two others injured in a fire early Thanksgiving morning in Philadelphia, officials said.

The victim's body was found on the first floor of a rowhouse on the 4600 block of Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m., fire officials said.

One person was rescued from the second floor and another from the roof, 6abc says. The three victims were apparently two nephews and their uncle.

The fire was under control at around 2:10 a.m. and the house was deemed a total loss.

