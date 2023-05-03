Philly Pro Wrestler Diagnosed With Cancer

Darnell Kittrell, whose ring persona is ‘BLK Jeez,’ is described as one of the few people who “just have the natural ability to bring out the positive in every situation,” loved ones say in a GoFundMe launched for medical expenses.

The 44-year-old NWA star and Philly native started experiencing back pain that worsened with time several months ago, eventually leading to a tragic diagnosis of multiple myeloma.

Meanwhile, Kittrell had already suffered several back fractures throughout his physically demanding career, causing further complications following his initial diagnosis.

“He went from being a very active and physically conditioned person to having to wear a back brace and use an assisted walker,” reads the campaign.

While Kittrell’s back has healed enough for him to walk unassisted, his condition typically has no cure and will require additional treatment as it returns.

More than $13,200 has been raised to help support Kittrell, his fiance, Leanne, and his child, Jordyn, who turns five this year.

“Whether being the first person customers see at his day job or putting on an intensely entertaining performance as BLK Jeez for NWA, he is a presence to be recognized and appreciated,” reads the fundraiser.

“This cancer may be aggressive but Darnell is a fighter that looks at a challenge with steel in his eyes. He will fight this and we as a community need to not only cheer him on but show him that we stand with him and support him.”

Countless fans and supporters took to social media pleading others to help as well:

“One of the best, hardworking, genuine people I have ever faced in the ring,” wrote Chris Wylde. “Please help if you can.”

Meanwhile, a live wrestling benefit event was scheduled in honor of BLK Jeez’s fight at the Pine Grove Civic Association in Gloucester City on Saturday, June 10:

“BLK Jeez was with us since Day 1 and we’ve known him well over a decade,” reads the post. “Let’s support him and show love!”

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Darnell's Fight with Multiple Myeloma’ campaign on GoFundMe.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.