Philly Man Shot By Police After Reaching For Officer's Gun: Montco DA

It happened at 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Bridal Way in Cheltenham, District Attorney Kevin Steele's Office said in a release. Police were called to the scene for reports of a "suspicious man," authorities said.

A Cheltenham police officer located the man and asked him to sit down and talk, but the man "responded by immediately punching the officer in the face and head" and reaching for his service revolver, the DA's Office said.

While they fought over the gun, detectives say "a shot was fired," hitting the suspect in the shoulder. The man fled into a wooded area nearby but was quickly located and arrested, authorities wrote.

Calvin Yim, 27, was treated for his gunshot wound at Abington Memorial Hospital before being charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, disarming a police officer, and resisting arrest, the DA's Office said.

The officer was treated for head and face injuries but later released from the hospital, they added.

"Per protocol, the DA’s Office will investigate the discharge of the police officer’s weapon," authorities wrote.

