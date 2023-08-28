Overcast 73°

Philly Man Nabbed In GA After Outrunning Police Three Times: Authorities

A Philadelphia man accused of running from authorities during three separate traffic stops was taken into custody in Georgia, according to state police. 

Andrew Lamont Bailey, 43
Andre Lamont Bailey, 43, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 25, officials said. 

In all three alleged flights from police, authorities claimed Bailey was armed with a gun. He is a convicted felon and unable to legally own firearms, police noted. 

Philadelphia authorities later found both of his known cars "unoccupied" on the 500 block of Armstrong Street in Germantown, police said. Four guns, a bullet-proof vest, and "a significant amount of ammunition" were recovered from the vehicles, they claimed. 

In addition to the evasion charges, police said the 43-year-old was sought for aggravated assault and access device fraud.

Details on his extradition status were not available midday Monday. 

