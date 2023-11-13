Philly Homicide Suspect Caught On Video: Authorities

Authorities were called to the 500 block of West Pike Street for shots fired around 1 a.m. on Oct. 25, the department told Daily Voice.

They arrived to find 35-year-old Nelson Medina-Sanchez and 42-year-old Marcus DeJesus Rodriguez-Guzman with gunshot wounds to the head and torso, police said.

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead minutes later, according to officials.

Police now say the gunman was caught on surveillance camera.

He is described as "a Hispanic male in his mid-20s to early 30s" with a thin build, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10.

He may frequent the area around 4000 North Reese Street, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.

