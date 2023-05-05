Pennsylvania Trooper Fatally Shoots 'Juvenile' Boy

State police were called to a wooded area in Herrick Township just before 5 p.m. on May 4 for reports of a person with a handgun, Trooper William Evans wrote in a release.

Troopers made contact with the boy and gave "numerous verbal orders for (him) to drop the weapon," authorities said. Police claimed the boy "did not comply" and "presented himself as an imminent threat to the responding troopers."

One trooper fired at the boy, and he was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Towanda with "life-threatening injuries," Evans wrote. He died from his wounds sometime later, according to the release.

State police did not identify the juvenile or the trooper who shot him, and it is not clear if a weapon was recovered from the scene. Troopers did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for clarification late on Friday, May 5.

State police and the Bradford County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting, the release added.

