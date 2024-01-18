Pennsylvania Lottery Player Wins 'Treasure Hunt' In Lansdale

The half-dozen winners would have earned $200,001, but will now split the prize into individual prizes of $33,333.50 each.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Narayan Hari Inc., 549 Doylestown Road, Lansdale, Montgomery County;

Hanover Convenience Inc., 1100 South Main St., Hanover Township, Luzerne County;

Rutter’s, 935 Plank Road, Duncansville, Blair County;

Penn Crossing Giant Eagle, 2000 Penny Lane, Jeannette, Westmoreland County;

SHOP ‘n SAVE Heidelberg, 2100 Washington Pike, Carnegie, Allegheny County; and

BP Herminie, 3331 Clay Pike, Herminie, Westmoreland County.

Aside from the six top-prize winners, more than 53,000 other "Treasure Hunt" players won prizes of some amount in the Tuesday drawing, and every player should double-check every ticket, officials said.

"Treasure Hunt" is played seven days a week with ticket sales ending at 1:05 p.m. and drawing results posted by 1:35 p.m.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.