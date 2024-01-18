Overcast 31°

SHARE

Pennsylvania Lottery Player Wins 'Treasure Hunt' In Lansdale

Six Pennsylvanians picked the five winning numbers in the Tuesday, Jan. 16 drawing for the "Treasure Hunt" game, according to Lottery officials. 

Hanover Convenience Inc., 1100 South Main St., Hanover Township, Luzerne County

Hanover Convenience Inc., 1100 South Main St., Hanover Township, Luzerne County

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The half-dozen winners would have earned $200,001, but will now split the prize into individual prizes of $33,333.50 each. 

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations: 

  • Narayan Hari Inc., 549 Doylestown Road, Lansdale, Montgomery County;
  • Hanover Convenience Inc., 1100 South Main St., Hanover Township, Luzerne County;
  • Rutter’s, 935 Plank Road, Duncansville, Blair County;
  • Penn Crossing Giant Eagle, 2000 Penny Lane, Jeannette, Westmoreland County;
  • SHOP ‘n SAVE Heidelberg, 2100 Washington Pike, Carnegie, Allegheny County; and
  • BP Herminie, 3331 Clay Pike, Herminie, Westmoreland County.

Aside from the six top-prize winners, more than 53,000 other "Treasure Hunt" players won prizes of some amount in the Tuesday drawing, and every player should double-check every ticket, officials said. 

"Treasure Hunt" is played seven days a week with ticket sales ending at 1:05 p.m. and drawing results posted by 1:35 p.m. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE