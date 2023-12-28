Officers were called to the 2500 Philmont Avenue store on Dec. 4, Lower Moreland police said in a release.

They arrived to find 42-year-old Armand Xhelo holding a bat and arguing with a group of people, according to officials. Witnesses told police that Xhelo had caused the accident and was now threatening others in the parking lot, authorities said.

Xhelo "immediately became combative with police," the release says, and he allegedly grabbed onto his car's roof rack to avoid being handcuffed. Police said he kicked at them, knocking a TASER device from one officer's hand.

Authorities also said he tried to kick out the window after he was handcuffed and placed in the squad car.

Xhelo, of Huntingdon Valley, was charged with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, and related counts, police said. His bail was set at $25,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 12, records show.

He has a second active case in Montgomery County for allegedly receiving stolen property and other charges that stem from a May incident in Rockledge Borough, according to court records.

