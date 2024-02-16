That's according to Yelp.com, which ranked Beiler's Doughnuts of Philadelphia as the best bakery in the Keystone State this week.

The honor went specifically to the chain's Reading Terminal Market location — Beiler's also operates in Lancaster City and Germantown, Maryland, according to its website.

Doughnuts are the shop's signature offering, but the menu also features cakes, cheesecakes, cookies, fudge, pies, and breads.

The bakery has been family-owned and operated since opening for business in Philly in 1985, according to management. The Beiler family says they were among the first Amish merchants to do business at Reading Terminal, "bringing the deliciousness of Amish baking to the big city."

Judge for yourself at the flagship Philly location, 51 N. 12th Street, or at the Lancaster location, 398 Harrisburg Pike.

For operating hours, visit BeilersDoughnuts.com.

