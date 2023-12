It happened on the 2900 block of North Hancock Street around 5 p.m., a department spokesperson said.

A 34-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the chest before dying at Temple Hospital, said authorities. A 61-year-old man and a man in his mid-20s were both struck in the head and remain in critical condition, they added.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday night, PPD said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.