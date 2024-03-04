It happened at the corner of Broad Street and Godfrey Avenue around 3:45 p.m., police said. A gunman opened fire while commuters were boarding a parked bus.

An unnamed 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times throughout the body and pronounced dead at Albert Einstein Medical Center, PPD said.

Also hospitalized were:

A 15-year-old boy with a graze wound to the right shoulder

A 71-year-old woman shot in the forehead

A 49-year-old woman with a graze wound to the right forearm

A 15-year-old boy with a graze wound to the buttocks

All four are in stable condition, police said.

No arrests had been made and no weapons recovered as of Monday evening, they added.

Anyone with information can call PPD 215-686-8477.

