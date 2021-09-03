Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Montgomery Daily Voice
Wissahickon High School Grad Ian M. Brooks Dies, 33

Ian M. Brooks
Ian M. Brooks Photo Credit: Ian Brooks Facebook

Ian M. Brooks of Brooklyn, NY, formerly of Gwynedd Valley, PA died Feb. 28, 2021. He was 33 years old.

Born in Doylestown, PA, Brooks worked as an Architect for Hill West Architects in New York City up until his death, his obituary says.

He graduated from Wissahickon High School in 2006, the University of Pittsburgh, and the City College of New York where he earned his Master’s Degree in Architecture, his obit says.

Brooks' obituary remembered him as "an athletically gifted skier, wakeboarder and cyclist."

Brooks is survived by his parents Bruce E. and Joan V. (Klumpp) Brooks of Gwynedd Valley, PA; his brother Eric Brooks and Eric’s fiancé, Violetta Lesniewski.

Funeral services were held on March 9 at St. Helena Church in Blue Bell, PA.

Click here for the full obituary.

