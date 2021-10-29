Support Surges For Loved Ones Of Norristown Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Support is surging for the loved ones of a Norristown man killed in a motorcycle crash.

John Rotelle, 22, "tragically lost his life" in the accident on October 21, according to GoFundMe organizer June Godino.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

Rotelle was remembered as an "amazing and caring young man."

"In the 15 years I have known John, I have never heard anyone say even one bad word about [him]," Godino wrote.

Over $3,000 had been raised on the page as of Oct. 29.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.