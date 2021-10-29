Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Obituaries

Support Surges For Loved Ones Of Norristown Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
John Rotelle
John Rotelle Photo Credit: GoFundMe screenshot/June Godino

Support is surging for the loved ones of a Norristown man killed in a motorcycle crash.

John Rotelle, 22, "tragically lost his life" in the accident on October 21, according to GoFundMe organizer June Godino.

Details surrounding the crash were not immediately clear.

Rotelle was remembered as an "amazing and caring young man."

"In the 15 years I have known John, I have never heard anyone say even one bad word about [him]," Godino wrote.

Over $3,000 had been raised on the page as of Oct. 29.

Click here to donate. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Montgomery Daily Voice!

Serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.