Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Gloucester
    serves Deptford, Franklin Township, Glassboro, Mantua, Monroe Township & Washington Township
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Federal Judge In NJ Orders Duo To Stop Selling Supposed COVID 'Cure'
Obituaries

Suburban Philly Firefighter, Paramedic Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Lessar
Michael Lessar Photo Credit: Royersford Fire Department

A suburban Philadelphia firefighter and paramedic died Monday of COVID-19 complications.

The Royersford Fire Department announced the sudden death of Michael Lessar in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

Lessar joined the department in 2018, after previously working for the Reading Fire Department and serving in the United States Army, the post reads.

He was remembered as a catalyst for improvements in the department's EMS division.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.