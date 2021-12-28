Suburban Philly Firefighter, Paramedic Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

A suburban Philadelphia firefighter and paramedic died Monday of COVID-19 complications.

The Royersford Fire Department announced the sudden death of Michael Lessar in a Facebook post Tuesday morning.

Lessar joined the department in 2018, after previously working for the Reading Fire Department and serving in the United States Army, the post reads.

He was remembered as a catalyst for improvements in the department's EMS division.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon.

