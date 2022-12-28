Philly Firefighter From MontCo Dies Of Cancer After 18 Years Of Service

Beloved husband, dad, and Philadelphia firefighter Jeffrey DiDomenico died Saturday, Dec. 17 following a long fight with cancer, according to his obituary. He was 50.

Born and raised on Philly's northeast side, Jeffrey graduated from George Washington High School and soon after achieved his childhood dream of joining the city's Fire Department, where he served honorably for 18 years, loved ones wrote.

City fire officials posted a tribute in Jeffrey's memory in the days after his passing.

He married his childhood friend Trish when the pair reconnected after 30 years and fell in love, his obit says. The pair were living in Hatboro before Jeffrey's death, according to his obituary.

In addition to his beloved wife, Jeffrey leaves behind a daughter, Madison Krenc, as well as siblings and an extended family of loving relatives, his obit says.

Loved ones wrote they'll remember Jeffrey as a devoted husband and father, with a laid-back temperament and a famous sense of humor.

Click here to read the full obituary at Legacy.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.