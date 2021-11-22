Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
Breaking News: Mom Of 4-Year-Old Pittsburgh Boy Who Accidentally Shot Himself Dead 'Lost For Words'
North Penn High School Grad Paul Hagerty Dies Suddenly At Age 33

Paul G. Hagerty IV
Paul G. Hagerty IV Photo Credit: Paul Hagerty/Facebook

Montgomery County native Paul G. Hagerty IV died suddenly on Nov. 11. He was 33.

Born in Abington, Hagerty graduated from North Penn High School in 2007 and worked for his father's construction company, according to his obituary and Facebook page.

His obituary described him as an active person who enjoyed sports such as soccer, swimming, snowboarding, and karate.

Hagerty "truly knew how to have fun," reads his memorial.

He is survived by his parents, Paul G. Hagerty III and Erren MacKinstry; his paternal grandmother, Sandra Pucnas Hagerty; his maternal grandmother, Jean MacKinstry-Rogers, as well as numerous extended family members.

Hagerty's funeral was held on Nov. 22 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church on Broad Street in Hilltown.

Click here for the full obituary.

