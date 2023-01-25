Montco Mom Of 2 Dies At 27

Alicia Hazlett, a Montgomery County native and beloved mother, daughter, and sister, died on Monday, Jan. 16, her obituary says. She was 27.

Born in Sellersville and raised in Souderton, Alicia attended Souderton Area High School before continuing her studies at the Community College of Philadelphia, according to her social media profiles.

Alicia was a loving mother to her son, Cameron Isaiha, and her daughter, Addelyn Aviana, family members wrote in her obit.

Loved ones say they'll remember Alicia's creativity. She was passionate about music and a talented guitar player, as well as a natural artist with a gift for crafting, her family wrote. Her energy and love for others will be missed, they added.

In addition to her beloved children, Alicia leaves behind her parents Shane T. Hazlett and Angela L. (Perry) Corcoran, and her sister Anna Corcoran, her obit says.

