Junior N. Joseph Of Lafayette Hill, 39, 'Lived Life Surrounded By Joy & Love'

Junior N. Joseph of Lafayette Hill died on Feb. 14, 2021. He was 39 years old.

A GoFundMe page in support of funeral services and medical expenses had raised upward of $2,400 as of Thursday.

Campaign founder Tito Castillo noted Joseph "was the kindest soul whose laugh was infectious, and his positive spirit enlightened everyone else around him.

"He lived his life surrounded by joy and love, and he adored his wife Arlette."

Joseph was an avid soccer player, having been a member of the U17 and 21 national teams of Trinidad and Tobago. He moved to the U.S. on a soccer scholarship in the early 2000s, his obituary says.

He graduated from Signal Hill Senior Comprehensive High School in 1998, and later, Long Island University.

Joseph had been working as a technician with DaVita for eight years, and was being remembered as the "epitome of quiet, strong confidence," his obit says.

He is survived by his mother, Ursula Balfour Joseph; his wife Arlette Benoit Joseph; brother Anthony Joseph; three nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his father, Neville Joseph.

Funeral services will be private.

