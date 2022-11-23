'Bright, Intelligent, And Kind-Hearted Young Man' Logan Israel Of Philadelphia Dies, 15

Beloved Philadelphia boy Logan Matthew Israel died unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 19. He was 15.

Described as a "bright, intelligent, and kind-hearted young man," Logan will forever be remembered for his wisdom and infinite kindness. He “had a special way of connecting with people of all ages and from all walks of life,” his obituary says.

Logan had many passions, from video games and science to rock climbing, escape rooms, and Dragon Ball Z, according to his memorial. He had a sharp sense of humor matched with incredible wit.

“It was hard not to smile around Logan,” reads his obituary. “He was a loving son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend who will be greatly missed.”

Logan is survived by his loving parents, Catarina Dionisio and Jason Israel; Avô Jorge and Avó Celeste Dionisio; Grammy, Joan Israel (the late Frank Cicchino); Pop, James (Nonni, Carolyn) Israel, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tributes poured in for Logan on social media:

Logan’s funeral will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Philadelphia on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Donations can be made in Logan’s memory to Minding Your Mind.

“For anyone who knew or [met] Logan he was one of the nicest and intelligently brilliant people to ever bless this world,” reads a Facebook tribute from Joey P. Wood. “You will truly be missed.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Logan Matthew Israel.

