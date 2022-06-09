Beloved Montco Dad Dies After Heroic Cancer Battle

Beloved Montgomery County dad Shane M. Franzone died after a heroic battle with cancer on Saturday, Aug. 20. He was 30.

Born in Norristown, Franzone settled down in Royersford and worked as a crew scheduler with Eastern Airlines, his obituary says.

"This fight against cancer was the second time Shane was faced with a life-threatening illness," reads a GoFundMe launched for his family's remaining expenses.

"Ten years ago he waged, and won, a serious blood disorder," Foster wrote. "And it was this relentless drive in him that allowed him to live the next decade to the fullest."

Franzone leaves behind his wife Reahna Reid and son Riley, among many other loved ones.

The GoFundMe had raised more than $13,500 as of Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Franzone also graduated from Norristown Area High School and loved basketball, football, soccer, and most importantly lacrosse, the fundraiser reads.

He went on to earn a degree from Montgomery County Community College while also working at a gym, where he eventually became a personal trainer.

"His family is grateful for all the support and love he was shown during this most difficult battle," Foster added.

Memorial services were held on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home on East Germantown Pike in East Norriton.

