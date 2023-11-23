Newspaper Deliveryman, Police Officers Save 97-Year-Old Sleeping Man From Hatboro House Fire

The newspaper deliveryman, though, was the one who called 9-1-1 when he saw flames coming from the second story window of the home on the 100 block of Fairview Avenue, around 3:25 a.m., Nov. 23, police said.

Hatboro Sgt. Aaron Simon and Officer Robert McMahon forced their way into the home through a back door, and began yelling to alert any occupants of the fire, police said.

The officers continued to yell and were able to wake up a 97-year-old man, who was asleep in his bedroom and unaware his home was on fire, police said. Battling heavy smoke, Sgt. Simon and Officer McMahon carried the man out of the home to safety.

He was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital for evaluation and treatment by Second Alarmers Rescue Squad.

The Enterprise Fire company was assisted in their firefighting efforts by numerous local fire companies including Warminster, Horsham, Warrington, Upper Moreland, Bryn Athyn, Willow Grove, Hartsville, Abington, Wissahickon and Ft. Washington. Enterprise Fire Chief Alfred Zollers reported the fire under control at 4:02 a.m.

The fire started in a back bedroom on the second floor of the home. The bedroom where the fire began was adjacent to the bedroom the homeowner was asleep in. The cause of the fire is undetermined currently but remains under investigation. As a result of the fire the house suffered significant damage to the second floor and heavy smoke damage throughout.

