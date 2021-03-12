Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
WINNER: PA Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Worth $150K Sold In Montgomery County

Nicole Acosta
7-Eleven located at 1057 West High St. in Stowe
7-Eleven located at 1057 West High St. in Stowe Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Montgomery County this week.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Thursday, Dec. 2 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven on West High Street in Stowe, lottery officials said Friday.

The winning numbers were 2-5-7-9-25.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

