WINNER: PA Lottery Cash 5 Ticket Worth $150K Sold In Montgomery County

A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Montgomery County this week.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Thursday, Dec. 2 drawing was sold at 7-Eleven on West High Street in Stowe, lottery officials said Friday.

The winning numbers were 2-5-7-9-25.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.