WINNER: $43K Lottery Ticket Sold At Montgomery County Wawa

Cecilia Levine
Wawa, 1600 Egypt Road, Oaks
Wawa, 1600 Egypt Road, Oaks Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets from Wednesday's Treasure Hunt drawing were sold in Montgomery, Snyder and Westmoreland counties.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 8-9-20-25-27.

Each ticket is good for $43,333.50, less applicable withholding. 

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Wawa, 1600 Egypt Road, Oaks, Montgomery County;
  • GIANT Food Stores, 330 Marketplace Boulevard, Selinsgrove, Snyder County, and
  • 7-Eleven, 2033 Freeport Road & Murray Avenue, Arnold, Westmoreland County.

More than 39,150 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The prizes must be claimed and the tickets validated before winners can be identified. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

