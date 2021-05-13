Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Upper Perkiomen Students Found With Knives On School Property, State Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Upper Perkiomen Middle School
Upper Perkiomen Middle School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of Upper Perkiomen Middle School students were found with knives on school property Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Montgomery Avenue school around 8:20 p.m., where two juveniles were found in possession of the knives, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

One knife was determined to be a switchblade, which is a prohibited offensive weapon, police said.

District officials were not immediately to respond to Daily Voice's request for comment Thursday morning.

The students were referred to Montgomery Youth Aid Panel for possession of weapons on school property.

