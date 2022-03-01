Two Winning $50K Pennsylvania Lottery Tickets Sold In Philly, Montgomery County

Two winners will each receive $50,000 after their tickets were randomly selected as part of the Pennsylvania Lottery's weekly raffle drawing.

Ticket number 00369540 was sold at Wawa on Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia.

Ticket number 00404431 was sold at Turkey Hill on East Philadelphia Avenue in Gilbertsville (Montgomery County).

The winning ticket numbers were randomly drawn from among more than 45,000 New Year's Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 21 and Dec. 27, state lottery officials announced Monday.

The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing.

To learn if your ticket has won a $50,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on the Pennsylvania Lottery's Official App or at a Lottery retailer.

Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person.

"Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 8," officials said. "It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings."

